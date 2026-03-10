Skip to Content
Rexburg Police close 1st S for SWAT training; Public advised to avoid area

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Residents of Rexburg should expect a heavy police presence on the west side of town today, March 10, as the Police Department conducts a SWAT exercise on 1st S between 1st W and 2nd W.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area between 1st W and 2nd W until the drill concludes later this evening.

"You may hear loud noises, see drones in the air, and tactical vehicles on the road," Rexburg Police stated in a Facebook post.

