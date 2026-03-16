‘The Homerun Project’ seeks to help with housing crisis by renovating a home for giveaway

Originally Published: 16 MAR 26 18:06 ET

By Emma Benson

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SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL) -- At a time when owning a home seems out of reach for many, a group of friends is trying to make the American dream possible.

Sky Evans, along with his wife Lily and friend Sawyer Reidelbach, started what they call the Homerun Project. They are renovating a 1920s house in Salt Lake City and, once it's finished, plan to give it away — no mortgage, no rent, just a fresh start, in a drawing.

"We cannot fix the housing crisis for everybody, it's such a disaster. But we wanted to fix it for someone," Lily Evans said.

Evans said they are renters themselves and even sold one of their investment properties to help make the renovation possible.

"That's really how passionate we are about this — to be able to bring such a dream to somebody else," Sky Evans said.

The transformation is already well underway.

"What's cooler than being able to give away a house?" Reidelbach said. "Every day I wake up, it's all I think about. I lay in bed, and I think about it — getting to work on this makes me so happy."

Once the renovation is complete, they say the goal is simple.

"Somebody is going to get keys to a home, and that's really the moment that this whole project is for," Sky Evans said.

They hope to expand this project in the future, giving even more people a place to "run home" to.

"We love it. We're so excited about it, and we think it will change someone's life," Lily Evans said.

The giveaway ends Aug. 23, and the winner will be randomly chosen after that. Each dollar spent on merchandise through their website counts as entries. For more details, visit TheHomerunProject.com. Updates on the renovation are also available on their Instagram page.

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