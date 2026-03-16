Utah mother receives honor for fallen son while raising alarm on veteran suicide crisis

Originally Published: 16 MAR 26 13:53 ET

By Brenna Donnelly

Click here for updates on this story

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL) -- A Utah mother is raising awareness about the heightened suicide risk among military veterans after losing her own son, Private First Class Bowden Hunter of Saratoga Springs.

Utah currently ranks second in the nation for veteran suicide (adjusted for population), with 78 deaths reported last year, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs. Because the state has a smaller-than-average veteran population, the numbers are especially alarming to families like the Hunters.

The statistics have motivated Janaea Hunter to launch "Bowden's Brigade," a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating safe, community-centered spaces for veterans returning to civilian life.

Hunter said her message is especially important as more American military members are heading overseas. The United States is in the midst of its largest Middle East deployment since 2003, according to Center for Strategic and International Studies statistics. This week, military officials confirmed 5,000 more marines will deploy and join the 50,000 American soldiers already in the Middle East.

A memorial held Friday in Bluffdale honored Bowden with a "Battle Vest" ceremony — an event designed both to remember his life and to spotlight the ongoing crisis of veteran and emergency responder suicide. James Collins, president of "Heroes in the Sky," explained the vest displays 19 names of service members who died by suicide, including seven from Utah.

It is one of several similar vests traveling the country thanks to "Heroes in the Sky." The one dedicated in Bluffdale Friday will remain in Utah with "Bowden's Brigade."

"Veterans need to be around other veterans," Hunter said. "There are so many organizations people don't know about, and we want them to know there's a place they can go when they get home — where they can still be with their veteran brothers and sisters. So they don't have that sense of loss; it's like moving to a different base."

Bowden's Brigade, together with Heroes in the Sky, hope to shift public understanding of post‑traumatic stress disorder, describing it not as a weakness but as a nervous system injury that results from trauma. Through awareness and increased access to resources, both groups aim to reduce veteran suicides in Utah.

"This just so happens to come right at a time where there's international conflict that sits heavily on a lot of us combat veterans' minds as we process what's happening overseas right now," Collins said. "Whether or not you deployed or not, the commitment of veterans or first responders service involves significant sacrifice."

Hunter said she also hopes to see a behavior change in the community members the soldiers will return home to.

"My biggest concern, honestly, is the political stance that people have, and they hold it against the veterans," she said. "They're just doing what they're told. They signed up because they love our country and they want to protect us. And whether you agree with the conflict or not, you shouldn't hold it against them."

The organization's next major effort is a Salute to Service Gala on May 9 at Club Paddock in American Fork. The public is invited to attend and contribute to the group's ongoing veteran meetups, which are designed to build connection and prevent isolation among Utah veterans

Please note: This story was provided to CNN Wire by an affiliate and does not contain original CNN reporting. This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.