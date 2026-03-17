Bill requiring Idaho law enforcement to apply for ICE partnerships held in Senate committee

Originally Published 1:48 AM, Mar 16, 2026 and last updated 5:09 PM, Mar 16, 2026

By: Victoria Rodriguez, KIVI

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — A bill that would have required local law enforcement agencies across Idaho to seek cooperation agreements with federal immigration officials is no longer moving forward this session.

Lawmakers on the Idaho Senate State Affairs Committee voted 5–4 Monday morning to hold House Bill 659 in committee, preventing it from advancing to the Senate floor.

The bill, sponsored by Dale Hawkins, would have required police departments and county sheriff’s offices to apply for partnerships with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement through the federal 287(g) Program. The program allows trained local officers to assist with certain immigration enforcement duties under ICE supervision.

Supporters argued the proposal would create a more consistent statewide approach to immigration enforcement.

“There’s no major cost to this. It’s actually a revenue generator, and I think 287(g) can help solve some of these problems,” Hawkins said during the hearing.

But several law enforcement leaders testified against the bill, including Canyon County Sheriff, Kieran Donahue, who said requiring local agencies to participate would shift federal responsibilities onto local law enforcement.

“Right now, the system is working. It’s been working for decades,” Donahue said. “This is a solution looking for a problem. We don’t have a problem.”

Donahue argued the proposal would require sheriffs and local officers to take on duties typically handled by federal authorities.

“The sponsors of this bill wanted the legislative body to mandate that a constitutional officer — the sheriff — or other local law enforcement officers do the job of the federal government,” Donahue said. “I contend the federal government should do their job. I do my job every damn day.”

Other law enforcement leaders and community members echoed those concerns, arguing the mandate could strain already limited staffing and resources and potentially expose agencies to lawsuits.

Some residents also spoke about the possible impact on trust between law enforcement and immigrant communities.

“As a Boise resident, I don’t want our local police policing people’s immigration status. Being undocumented is not a crime,” said Mary Brown during public testimony.

Leaders from smaller departments also raised concerns about community relationships.

Homdale Police Chief, Jeff Emiler said trust between law enforcement and Hispanic residents in his community has already declined in recent years.

“Thirty-four percent of Homedale’s population is Hispanic,” Emiler said. “Over the last three to four years we’ve seen the trust and cooperation between law enforcement and the Hispanic community erode to the point where it’s almost nonexistent.”

He warned that requiring local agencies to participate in immigration enforcement partnerships could further damage that trust.

“If we force this upon local law enforcement agencies, it’s going to cause those communities to not report crimes,” Emiler said.

Donahue said he related to those concerns, noting Canyon County faces similar dynamics.

“I thought he had a great perspective on that rural community with a very high Hispanic, Latino population — same as my county,” Donahue said. “It’s a continual erosion of that relationship.”

The Idaho House passed the bill earlier this month on a 41–27 vote, but Monday’s committee decision means the measure will not move forward this legislative session.

READ MORE | Idaho House passes bill requiring local law enforcement to seek ICE agreements

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