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82 Idaho students named U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates

U.S. Dep. of Ed
By
Published 11:23 AM

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on March 17, 2026

By Kaeden Lincoln, IdahoEdNews

BOISE, Idaho — Eighty-two Idaho students are candidates for the U.S. Department of Education’s Presidential Scholars Program.

Nationwide, up to 161 students will be selected as Presidential Scholars. The U.S. Department of Education will release its list of winners — usually one male and one female student per state — in the summer.

The state superintendent chooses candidates who have demonstrated excellence in academics, arts or career-technical education.

Here is the list of this year’s candidates from Idaho, organized by school:

Ambrose School

  • Eli R. Link

Bishop Kelly High School

  • Paige D. Bach
  • Carson Konop
  • Mullai G. Subramaniyan

Boise High School

  • Thorstein E. Black
  • Thoren Honcik
  • Olivia Judah
  • Reese Kindig
  • Sean Norton
  • Emerson Shirey
  • Stella R. Thornfeldt

Centennial High School

  • Lawson Rocke

COMPASS Public Charter School

  • Zechariah David

Coeur d'Alene Senior High School

  • Ava J. Gabbert
  • Brady Gatten

Caldwell Senior High School

  • Isaac Archuleta

Eagle High School

  • Carmen M. Dudley
  • Jonathan Y. Zhang

Grace High School

  • Kallie G. Stoddard

Grace Lutheran School

  • Cristiano Manes

Gonzaga Preparatory School

  • Lawrence L. Jackson

Highland High School

  • Jack Larsen
  • Mason N. Pierson

Idaho Falls High School

  • Scott B. Thomas
  • Jonas C. Webb

Idaho Home School

  • Caleb K. Pon

Idaho Technical Career Academy

  • Corin Stanaway

Inspire Connections Academy

  • Dainan Aldridge

Kellogg High School

  • Abdulaziz Musaev
  • Parker A. Heyden

Kimberly High School

  • Katelyn Layne

Madison Senior High School

  • Ryan K. Hymas

Mackay High School

  • Damien Willman

Meridian Charter High School

  • Gideon Richmond

North Idaho STEM Charter Academy

  • Konner Knoll

Owyhee High School

  • James Campbell
  • Brayden Harper

Pullman High School

  • Marigold L. Flagg

Preston High School

  • Helaman R. Steele

Renaissance High School

  • Kavya Bansal
  • Alizandria Bradley
  • Steven Ha
  • Charles Hansen
  • Magdalena Stay

Ridgevue High School

  • Thomas Amberg

Riverstone International School

  • Khanh Truong

Rigby High School

  • Adelyn Anderson

Rocky Mountain High School

  • Brian Holmes
  • Seth M. Nelson

Sandpoint High School

  • Evan R. Brubaker
  • Conner Kluender

Skyline High School

  • Gavin Pentz

Timberline High School

  • Alex C. Atalla
  • Miles I. Chavarria
  • Andrew Coon
  • Jeemin J. Kim
  • Kayla Lee
  • Isaac A. Levesque
  • Bryan B. Li
  • Randy F. Li
  • Audrey T. Liu
  • Jiexi Mei
  • Evelyn Myers
  • Jiwon Park
  • Atharva Tripathi
  • Joshua Wilson
  • Jacob Leckie

Thunder Ridge High School

  • Amalia Spencer

Twin Falls High School

  • Tyson A. Cory
  • Darren Yee Su

Wood River High School

  • Hank Huntsman
  • Cyrus Pott
  • Oscar H. Mullen
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