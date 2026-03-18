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Old Highway 91 in Inkom to close March 19 for I-15 bridge replacement

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Updated
today at 12:12 PM
Published 10:51 AM

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

INKOM, Idaho — Old Highway 91 under the Interstate 15 bridges in Inkom will close from March 19 through July 24 to allow crews to continue replacing the bridges in town. During the closure, traffic will be detoured along North Rapid Creek Road and North Inkom Road. 

Last year, the three southbound bridges were replaced. This year, crews are focusing on the northbound bridges, with all work planned to be completed in late October. Freeway traffic has been shifted to the southbound lanes and is reduced to one lane in each direction.

Motorists should watch for crews, use caution, and drive safely through the work zone.

To learn more about the project or sign up for construction updates, visit itd.idaho.gov/project/inkom-corridor/. Motorists can also check 511.idaho.gov for current conditions and closures.

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