Arrests made after site of proposed ICE detention facility vandalized in Salt Lake City

Originally Published: 19 MAR 26 12:51 ET

By Michael Martin

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SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) -- Three people have been arrested, including two listed as juveniles, after the site of the proposed ICE detention center in Salt Lake City was vandalized.

The vandalism at the warehouse located west of Salt Lake City International Airport included graffiti with a swastika that had a line going through it, and the words, "Kill all Nazis." Several windows at the facility were also smashed, and what appeared to be paint was on the door.

The incident occurred during a large protest held at the warehouse Wednesday in which hundreds gathered to express their anger over the planned detention facility after ICE purchased the building last week. Multiple state and city leaders, including Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Republican Sen. John Curtis, have denounced the proposal for various reasons.

Chase Fredrickson, 18, was arrested early Thursday and faces charges of Property Damage and Riot. According to court documents, Fredrickson was allegedly captured on video throwing rocks at the exterior of the ICE warehouse during the protest.

"The throwing of the rocks caused the glass to shatter and break," the arrest report said.

The identities of the two juveniles were not released. The court documents do not connect Frederickson or anyone else to the graffiti painted outside the building.

Federal agents on the scene told the arresting officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department that the damage was estimated to be $3,000.

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