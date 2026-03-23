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Bill allowing city councils to hire, fire library directors goes to governor 

IdahoEdNews
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today at 3:28 PM
Published 3:27 PM

By: Ryan Suppe and Kevin Richert

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on March 23, 2026

BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would give city councils authority to hire and fire directors of city-owned libraries easily cleared the Senate. 

Currently, library boards oversee the hiring and firing of library directors. House Bill 715 would require city council approval for these decisions. 

“Cities with their own libraries are forced to rely solely on an unelected board of trustees to hire and fire the library director,” said sponsoring Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene. “This bill restores accountability by giving the elected city council a direct voice in these personnel decisions.”

The bill passed along party lines. The House passed the bill earlier this month, also along party lines. It now goes to the governor’s desk. 

Sen. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, said the change could “politicize” library director positions. A city council member could, for instance, pressure a librarian to remove books that conflict with their political beliefs. 

“This undermines the library’s role as a neutral space for learning and as a place to access diverse perspectives,” he said. “There’s also a threat to intellectual freedom.”

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