Pocatello moves forward on Center Street underpass improvements

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho — The City of Pocatello continues to make progress on the Center Street Underpass project, a key investment to improve safety, accessibility, and connectivity for pedestrians and motorists.

This project is a complex effort taking place in a unique environment, with construction occurring adjacent to an active railroad line. Work is being closely coordinated with Union Pacific Railroad and carried out under strict safety standards. Because of the active rail line, certain work must be carefully timed around rail operations, which can affect sequencing and progress.

Crews are also navigating typical challenges associated with underground construction in the Historic Downtown area, including large boulders and other obstructions. These conditions require adjustments in construction methods, but work continues to move forward safely.

While the City had anticipated opening the underpass to one lane of traffic at this stage, current conditions require continued evaluation to ensure any traffic changes can be made safely. Opening one lane remains a priority and will occur as soon as it is safe for the public and construction crews.

“We know this project is important to our community, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as work continues,” said Mayor Mark Dahlquist. “This is a complex project, but the end result will be a safer, more connected Pocatello that serves residents for generations to come.”

“We are committed to delivering this project safely and efficiently,” said Public Works Director Tom Kirkman. “Our crews are making solid progress every day, and working diligently to keep things moving forward.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Once completed, the underpass will enhance pedestrian safety and improve connectivity while preserving the historic link between neighborhoods. The project remains on track, though timelines may adjust due to construction conditions.

The City of Pocatello appreciates the continued patience and will provide updates as work progresses.

For more information about the Center Street Underpass project, please visit pocatello.gov/m/newsflash/Home/Detail/2448.