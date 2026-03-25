Skip to Content
Top Stories

Rupert man killed in Tuesday night motorcycle crash near Heyburn

MGN
By
Published 10:37 AM

RUPERT, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Rupert man on Tuesday night.

ISP Troopers say the crash happened on State Highway 24 near milepost 2, just north of Heyburn.

A gray 2024 Toyota Camry was driving northbound on W 200 S when the 22-year-old driver attempted to turn west onto Highway 24. According to ISP investigators, a 22-year-old driver in a gray 2024 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on W 200 S and attempted to turn west onto the highway. At the same time, a motorcyclist was traveling east on a 2025 Kawasaki motorcycle.

During the turn, the Camry and motorcycle collided. While the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, he died of his injuries at the scene. Police say the driver of the Camry and his 49-year-old passenger were both wearing their seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation by ISP.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.