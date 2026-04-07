Idaho Falls man sentenced to 20 years for 2024 Melaleuca parking lot shooting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — An Idaho Falls man, Logan Dakota Stephens, will spend up to the next 20 years in prison for shooting a 35-year-old bystander during a confrontation at the Melaleuca building parking lot in June 2024.

Seventh District Judge Michael J. Whyte handed down a unified sentence of 20 years, with at least five years fixed before Stephens is eligible for parole. The sentencing comes after Stephens pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery and a deadly weapon enhancement earlier this year.

Shooting Background

The shooting took place just before midnight on June 30, 2024, near the Melaleuca building on 330 North Capital Ave. According to court records, Stephens was walking with his girlfriend when they were approached by another woman. Court records indicate that Stephens and the woman had a history, where he allegedly pressured her into sending explicit photos of herself when they were in high school.

A fight broke out between the three, and several bystanders attempted to separate them. One bystander, the 35-year-old shooting victim, told police he'd attempted to pull Stephens away from the woman when Stephens brandished a knife.

The man backed away and began recording the incident on his cell phone.

Rather than leaving, court records say Stephens went to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun, put it in his waistband, and returned to the scene. Walking toward the man, he fired multiple rounds, striking the victim in the leg, abdomen, and arms. Stephens, however, later told officers the man was threatening him and challenging him to a fight.

The shooting victim was rushed to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment, and the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed the victim survived the attack.

Court Details

Stephens was initially charged and pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and two counts of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a Felony.

In early 2026, Stephens entered a change of plea, pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. Stephens won't be eligible for parole until at least 2032.