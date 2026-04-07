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Semi-truck shot at, destroyed by fire on Montana Highway

Courtesy: Fergus County Sheriff
Fergus County Sheriff
Courtesy: Fergus County Sheriff
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Published 4:48 PM

By: KBZK

Originally Posted 3:01 PM, Apr 05, 2026

Fergus County, Montana (KBZK) — A Montana semi-truck driver is lucky to be alive after his truck was shot at early Sunday morning and erupted in fire, according to a social media post from the Fergus County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened on Highway 191, south of Eddies Corner.

The driver called dispatch for shots being fired, but before first responders arrived, the truck started on fire.

All occupants in the semi were able to escape to a nearby field, but the truck was completely destroyed.

Deputies later found the vehicle matching the suspect's description and the person was arrested at gunpoint.

Investigators say there is no on-going threat to the public and the investigation continues.

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