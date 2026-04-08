Justice Department says Bondi won’t appear for Epstein deposition now that she’s no longer attorney general

Originally Published: 08 APR 26 11:00 ET

Updated: 08 APR 26 11:48 ET

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — The Department of Justice said Wednesday that Pam Bondi will not appear for her upcoming deposition in the House Oversight Committee’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation given that she is no longer serving as the US attorney general.

It marks the latest roadblock in Congress’ fight to secure Bondi’s sworn testimony related to the Justice Department’s public release of its investigative files into the late convicted sex offender.

The department argued that Bondi was subpoenaed in her official role as attorney general and not in a personal capacity. As such, she won’t appear on Capitol Hill on April 14 to discuss her role overseeing the release of the Epstein Files, Assistant Attorney General Patrick D. Davis wrote in a letter to House Oversight Chairman James Comer.

“Ms. Bondi no longer holds that office. As a result, because Ms. Bondi no longer can testify in her official capacity as Attorney General, the Department’s position is that the subpoena no longer obligates her to appear on April 14. We kindly ask that you confirm that the subpoena is withdrawn,” Davis said in the letter, which was obtained by CNN.

But the panel is still looking to move forward.

A spokeswoman for the Republican-led panel said in a statement that the committee “will contact Pam Bondi’s personal counsel to discuss next steps regarding scheduling her deposition.”

And Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the panel, said Bondi must appear regardless of her title.

“Our bipartisan subpoena is to Pam Bondi, whether she is the Attorney General or not. She must come in to testify immediately, and if she defies the subpoena, we will begin contempt charges in the Congress. The survivors deserve justice,” Garcia said.

The panel subpoenaed Bondi in a bipartisan manner last month, with five Republicans joining Democrats in the effort.

Even before President Donald Trump fired Bondi last week, Democrats and some of those Republicans had been working to ensure that Comer did not rescind the subpoena.

Just this week, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and GOP Rep. Nancy Mace sent a letter to Comer urging him to “publicly reaffirm” that Bondi would appear for her scheduled deposition next week.

Comer has faced pressure to reevaluate the then-attorney general’s deposition, after some conservative hardliners were open to changing their position after Bondi voluntarily spoke with the panel in a contentious closed-door meeting last month.

Comer – who did not vote for the subpoena, saying he didn’t think it necessary – has said he plans to speak with Republicans about next steps. The Kentucky Republican notably indicated before Bondi’s ouster that he planned to honor the subpoena.

“I haven’t talked to Republicans, I’m sure I’ll give them a call this weekend,” Comer said. “I don’t know what is going to happen. We’ll talk to the Republicans. But as of now, I plan on moving forward with all of our subpoenas.”

Comer previously said if he were to rescind the subpoena, he would have to consult legal counsel because he wasn’t sure how that process would be handled.

Ultimately, Bondi’s standing in the Trump administration was soured in part by her stumbles in handling the Epstein investigation.

Asked on Tuesday about the congressional subpoena, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said he would leave the matter “to Chairman Comer and others to figure out.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

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