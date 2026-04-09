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Madison County Deputies hunting Highway 20 Flasher

KIFI
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Published 10:51 AM

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of disturbing incidents involving a man accused of exposing himself to drivers along Highway 20.

Detectives believe the suspect is specifically targeting lone female drivers and are calling on the community for help to find him.

According to an MCSO Facebook post, the suspect is described as a white male in his 30s to 50s driving a sedan with Idaho plates.

Based on these reports, investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. The MCSO is urging anyone with information to come forward.

If you have seen this vehicle or have been a victim of this behavior, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Detectives at 208-372-5001, or click HERE for more information.

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