Skip to Content
Top Stories

Trial set for man charged with murder and kidnapping of 5-year-old Michael Vaughan

Stacey Wondra appears in Payette County Court for a scheduling conference on April 15, 2026.
Idaho News 6
Stacey Wondra appears in Payette County Court for a scheduling conference on April 15, 2026.
By
Published 10:27 AM

By: KIVI Staff

Originally Posted 10:37 AM, Apr 15, 2026

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIVI) — A September trial date has been set for Stacey Wondra, the man accused in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Michael Vaughan.

During a hearing on Wednesday morning, a Payette County judge scheduled a status conference for June 2 and a pretrial conference for Aug. 4. Jury selection and the trial are set to begin Sept. 14 at 8:30 a.m., with the trial expected to last roughly four weeks.

Wondra appeared in court on Wednesday wearing yellow jail-issued clothing. The hearing lasted roughly five minutes. Michael Vaughan’s mother, Brandi Vaughan, was also in attendance.

Wondra has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, kidnapping, and destruction of evidence in connection with the 2021 disappearance of Michael “Monkey” Vaughan. Investigators have never found the child’s body.

READ MORE | Stacey Wondra pleads not guilty to murder, kidnapping during arraignment

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

KIVI Staff

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.