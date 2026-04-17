Skip to Content
Top Stories

District 93 seeks two-year levy in May Election to close budget gap

File
KIFI
File
By
New
Published 4:49 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A supplemental levy aimed at keeping key programs in place will be on the ballot for Bonneville Joint School District 93 voters in May. 

The proposed measure would provide $9.6 million per year for two years. If passed, it would replace the district's existing levy while adding the necessary funding to bridge a growing budget gap.

District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme warned that the district has reached a financial breaking point. For the past two years, the district has stayed afloat by relying on savings to maintain programs—but that funding is running out.

"We've been using our fund balance—basically our savings account—to support programs that have lost state funding to support," Woolstenhulme explained.

Superintendent Woolstenhulme cited two reasons for the loss of funding: declining enrollment and budget reductions to offset that enrollment.

If approved, the levy would help fund programs like Full-Day Kindergarten, Gifted and Talented Education, and elementary P.E. and Music. District leadership confirmed that if the levy fails, these programs will likely be phased out over the next few years, as the district will no longer have the "savings" required to subsidize them.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.