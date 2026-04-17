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East Idaho Home and Garden Show takes over Mountain America Center

KIFI
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Published 4:50 PM

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) — Spring projects are top of mind for many across eastern Idaho—and one event this weekend is helping homeowners get a head start.

The East Idaho Home and Garden Show is currently underway at the Mountain America Center, bringing together nearly 200 regional vendors as a hub. From heavy-duty landscaping and home renovations to delicate gardening and interior design, experts say the event is a "one-stop shop" for spring inspiration.

For those looking to add a pop of color to for their patio or yard, Kennadee Haslem and Kassidy Barnes from Sunnyside Gardens gave Local News 8 a tour of their display focused on vibrant textures and local favorites.

"A really hot seller right now is our Prairie Fire Crabapple tree," said Barnes. "It has that really pretty pink color, and you can see them blooming all over town. The Spring Snow Crabapples are also very popular."

While the expo floor feels like a springtime oasis, the reality outside remains unpredictable. With a freeze warning in effect for the region tonight, experts are urging gardeners to hold off before digging into the soil.

"We always tell people that the average last date of frost is May 22nd," Haslem explained. "Around Mother’s Day or Memorial Day—that’s the safe spot. If you are buying plants now, you have to 'babysit' them until then."

The East Idaho Home and Garden Show continues through the weekend. For more information, click HERE.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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