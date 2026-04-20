Downtown revitalization: City of Pocatello invests in urban forest improvements with grant funding

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho — The City of Pocatello is continuing efforts to improve the health and safety of its urban forest, with work taking place in Historic Downtown and other areas throughout the community.

Residents will begin to see improvements as crews remove unhealthy trees, replace missing or damaged trees, and address locations where trees have outgrown their space or are causing sidewalk and safety concerns. Nearly all trees that are removed will be replaced.

This work is part of a significant investment in the community. In November 2023, the City was awarded a $1 million Urban Community Forestry Grant and has since received an additional $795,000 in funding. Work associated with the grant is expected to be completed by May 2026.

Courtesy: City of Pocatello

Tree planting efforts are ongoing across the city. In fall 2025, crews planted 209 trees, and approximately 200 more are expected to be planted this spring, including 50 to 60 trees in Historic Downtown.

Maintenance efforts have also been extensive. During the 2025 phase of the grant, several hundred trees were pruned and trimmed, with a significant portion of the work taking place at Mountain View Cemetery. These improvements help reduce potential damage during severe weather events, such as the windstorm experienced in 2024.

Additional work has taken place, or will take place, in several parks and public spaces, including Mountain View Cemetery, Alameda Park, Freckleton Park, Ross Park, Centennial Park, Caldwell Park, and Constitution Park, with more locations planned.

All work is being completed by professional crews with certified arborists to ensure long-term tree health and public safety.

The City of Pocatello continues to invest in a greener, healthier community through strategic urban forestry efforts.