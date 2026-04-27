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DOJ to Provide Update on White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

Moments of tension during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner shooting, Photo Date: 04/26/2026
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Moments of tension during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner shooting, Photo Date: 04/26/2026
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Published 12:09 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) — The U.S. Department of Justice will hold a public briefing today, April 27, regarding this past weekend’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

Watch the DOJ Briefing live below, beginning at 1:00 p.m. MT:

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro are expected to address the American people, providing an update on the ongoing investigation, detailing the evidence collected thus far, and addressing potential motives behind the attack.

The Incident: How the Shooting Unfolded

The chaos unfolded at the Washington Hilton as the annual gala was underway. The suspect, identified by authorities as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, reportedly sprinted through a security checkpoint with a shotgun in a violent attempt to reach the ballroom.

According to reports from CNN, Allen was captured on security footage as he exchanged gunfire with Secret Service agents in hot pursuit.

Within seconds, Secret Service agents subdued the gunman before he could enter the main ballroom—a room that held the President, high-ranking Trump administration officials, members of Congress, and the nation’s leading journalists.

A new report by CNN details how the would-be assassin allegedly wrote several notes to family, saying he intended to target Trump administration officials, calling himself the “Friendly Federal Assassin.”

RELATED: ‘I don’t expect forgiveness’: Authorities review writings of California teacher suspected of shooting

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