Skyline High cleared to reopen Tuesday

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Skyline High School is set to reopen Tuesday, April 28, for the first time in nearly a week after an issue with the building's air conditioning system forced the school to shut its doors.

District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange confirmed that the district received updated findings from its Industrial Hygienist from MarCom that support ending the closure.

To maintain transparency with the community, the district announced that all environmental documents from Home Health Environmental and MarCom, including complete test results, will be published on the official district website tomorrow. The district will continue to update that information as it becomes available. For more information, click HERE.

Ahead of tomorrow's school day, D91 facility staff will thoroughly clean the Skyline building tonight. Superintendent LaOrange says the school district will allow families who are not comfortable with their child returning to the building to keep them home.

"These absences will not count against the student," said LaOrange. "Still, the student will be responsible for getting assignments from their teachers and staying on top of their work."

In a news release announcing the reopening, LaOrange expressed gratitude for the patience of the extended Skyline staff and community.

"We are sincerely thankful for the flexibility and patience shown by the Skyline teachers, staff, and family community this past week. We share the same concern for the safety of students and staff, and we are grateful for their partnership," said LaOrange. "We are also grateful for the work done by D91 Maintenance, MarCom, Home Health Environmental, and the other experts who helped manage this situation."

ORIGINAL:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Skyline High School remains closed on Monday as an industrial hygienist conducts another round of air quality assessments.

District 91 officials say that over the weekend multiple areas of the building were checked using a multi-gas meter, and all readings came back normal. The district expects another report today, which will determine when students and staff can safely return.

While tests were promising, District 91 officials say they are awaiting information from Home Health Environmental before reopening the doors to students and staff. The district expects another report today, which will determine when students and staff can safely return.

Once the final "all clear" is given, the building will be thoroughly cleaned before classes resume.

While general classes are canceled until further notice, AP classes continue to be held at other D91 locations so students can continue to prepare for upcoming exams.

In a letter addressed to the Skyline community, the D91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange expressed gratitude for the cooperation of families and staff during the service interruption.

"The Skyline community has already shown a great deal of flexibility as the maintenance work has been done, and I am thankful for that support," said LaOrange.