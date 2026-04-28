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Ammon’s “Freezing for a Reason” returns May 16; Registration closes Friday

KIFI
By
New
Published 11:11 AM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Ammon is preparing to be "Freezing for a Reason" to raise some cold, hard cash for a good cause. Registration is officially closing this Friday for the community’s annual polar plunge, with all proceeds from this year’s event benefiting the Shannon Wilker Foundation and local cancer patients.

The foundation was established to honor the memory of Shannon Wilker, a local woman who passed away from breast cancer in July 2011. According to the foundation’s mission, they focus on providing "immediate assistance to breast cancer patients and their families."

This May, the City of Ammon is jumping in—literally—to help. On Saturday, May 16, city crews will fill the McCowin Park Pool with fresh water and top it off with 10,000 lbs of ice before inviting the community to take the plunge.

The action kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16th. Registration is $15, with all proceeds benefiting the Shannon Wilker Foundation.

For more information or to register, click HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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