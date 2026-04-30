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IFPD issues warning to peer-to-peer rental owners after suspicious vehicle rental leads to drug seizure

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IFPD
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Published 3:56 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Police Department is warning peer-to-peer and short-term rental owners to be on guard after a local car owner helped investigators uncover a load of narcotics.

The investigation began after two individuals—later identified as known drug traffickers with active federal warrants—rented a vehicle through a peer-to-peer sharing platform. According to an IFPD Facebook post, the suspects used the car to travel out of state to transport narcotics.

After the vehicle was returned, police say several associates of the suspects tried to rent it again to collect the drugs. Noticing several "red flags" and suspicious behavior, the owner refused to rent the car to them and immediately contacted law enforcement.

Courtesy: IFPD

A thorough search uncovered 102 grams of fentanyl concealed deep within the engine compartment. Following the search, IFPD arrested the two individuals who'd originally rented the car. Their names have not been released at this time.

"We thank the vehicle owner for their diligence and quick action," states the post. "The owner’s awareness helped prevent over 1,000 deadly doses from reaching our community."

IFPD notes that this incident serves as a powerful reminder that community awareness matters.

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