Skip to Content
Top Stories

Scam Alert: ITD warns of new wave of DMV and court scam texts

Copy of Scam text
KIFI
Copy of Scam text
By
Published 2:14 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department is sounding the alarm as a new wave of fraudulent text messages sweeps across the Gem State. These messages are impersonating local courts, law enforcement agencies, and the DMV to intimidate Idahoans into surrendering personal information.

ITD says these fraudulent messages often include official-sounding case numbers, threats of warrants or asset seizure, but the links do not lead to government websites.

"As a reminder, ITD will not send unexpected texts demanding payment, threatening legal action, or directing customers to non-government links," said ITD in a news release. "If a message does not end in a .gov address, it is not from ITD."

If you receive a suspicious text message, ITD says you should report the message to your mobile carrier and delete it. DO NOT make a payment, share personal information, or click links. For more information, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.