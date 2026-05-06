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UPDATE: Power Restored in Island Park and West Yellowstone

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today at 4:47 PM
Published 3:35 PM

UPDATE:

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — Power has been successfully restored to residents in Island Park and West Yellowstone following a large-scale outage on Wednesday afternoon.

Fall River Electric confirmed that service was restored to all affected customers shortly after 4:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL:

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews with Fall River Electric are responding to a large-scale power outage in Island Park and West Yellowstone.

The outage started about 2:15 p.m. According to Public Relations Manager Ted Austin, the cause of the outage is related to Fall River's power supplier, the Bonneville Power Administration.

The utility provider anticipates the outage could last up to 2 hours.

Utility crews are on-site & working with BPA to resolve the outage. For more information or to track the outage, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Fall River Electric
Island Park, Idaho
West Yellowstone

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Seth Ratliff

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