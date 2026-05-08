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Planned Power Outage to affect most of Teton Valley this Sunday

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Published 5:01 PM

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) — Fall River Electric is alerting Teton County residents to a planned power outage scheduled for this Sunday, May 10. The interruption is expected to affect most of the area, excluding Victor.

The outage will begin at 10:00 p.m. and is anticipated to last approximately two hours, allowing Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) crews to perform essential maintenance at the Targhee substation. The substation is co-owned by BPA and the Fall River Electric Cooperative.

For more information or to track outages in your area, click HERE.

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Fall River Electric
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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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