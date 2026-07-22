Gov. Cox declares State of Emergency following wildfires, flash flooding in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed an executive order today declaring a statewide state of emergency following historic wildfires and subsequent severe flash flooding across Beaver, Piute, and Sevier counties.

The declaration activates Utah’s Emergency Operations Plan, allowing the state to deploy critical resources, apply for federal hazard mitigation funds, and request interstate emergency assistance if needed. The executive order will remain in effect for 30 days unless extended by the Utah Legislature.

Burn Scars Trigger Dangerous Flash Floods

The order comes amid one of its most destructive fire seasons in recent history, with more than 590 wildfires scorching nearly 380,000 acres across the Beehive State. The massive Cottonwood Fire alone burned over 97,000 acres in Beaver and Piute counties.

While wildland crews have contained many of the fires, the remaining burn scars have left the landscape highly volatile, dramatically increasing the risk of flash flooding. Heavy monsoon rains over recent days triggered severe flash floods and debris flows across southern and central Utah, damaging homes, roads, irrigation systems and drinking water infrastructure while isolating communities and forcing evacuations.

“Wildfires don’t stop impacting communities when the flames are out,” said State Forester Jamie Barnes. “Burn scars can remain highly unstable for years, creating dangerous flooding and debris flows with even relatively small storms.”

Flooding has destroyed portions of State Route 153 in Beaver Canyon, disrupted culinary and agricultural water systems serving Beaver City, Marysvale, Junction and Circleville, and damaged homes and water infrastructure in Sevier County, including the town of Koosharem.

Since April, 18 Utah counties have declared local emergencies related to the compounding crises of wildfire, drought, and flooding.

“Utahns have endured an incredibly difficult wildfire season, and now many of these same communities are facing life-threatening flooding caused by those fires,” said Gov. Cox. “This declaration ensures we can continue providing every available resource to help local communities respond, recover and prepare for the continued flood risks that remain throughout the summer. We are grateful to the firefighters, emergency managers, law enforcement officers, public works crews and countless others working around the clock to keep Utahns safe.”

Tragedy in Wayne County: Fire Captain and Family Lost in Flash Flood

The Long Family: GoFundMe

The Governor also acknowledged the heartbreaking loss of Provo Fire Captain Spencer Long, his wife Katrina, and three of their children, who were tragically swept away by flash flooding in Wayne County last week.

“Our hearts are with everyone grieving this heartbreaking loss,” Gov. Cox said. “It’s a painful reminder that flooding can become deadly in moments, particularly in and below burn scar areas. We urge every Utahn to heed warnings, avoid flooded areas, and never underestimate the power of moving water.”

As of publishing, a GoFundMe created to support the Long's surviving daughter, Lydia, has raised over $200K. For more information, click HERE.

Looking Ahead: Ongoing Flood Risks

State officials warn that the threat of flash flooding will remain elevated throughout the remainder of the monsoon season.

“Our emergency managers, first responders, and local officials have been working tirelessly to protect lives and restore essential services under extremely challenging conditions,” said Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason. “This declaration strengthens our ability to coordinate resources across all levels of government and ensures affected communities receive the support they need as response efforts continue.”

Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to closely monitor local weather forecasts, strictly heed evacuation orders, and avoid traveling through flooded roadways or drainages.

Editor’s Note: AI tools were utilized in the initial research and structural development of this article. All content is thoroughly reviewed and verified for accuracy by the Local News 8 editorial team.