Skip to Content
Top Stories

Multi-agency interstate raid nets man on felony drug, child endangerment charges

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, WY
By
today at 5:28 PM
Published 4:51 PM

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) — A 42-year-old man is in custody facing multiple felony drug and child endangerment charges after a multi-agency early morning raid spanned state lines on Tuesday, uncovering large caches of narcotics across three separate locations in Idaho and Wyoming.

Julio Jaimes Angeles was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center following a coordinated sweep executed simultaneously in Etna, Wyoming; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and Victor, Idaho.

The joint operation, led by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and several local and federal partners, executed three search warrants simultaneously in the early morning hours on July 21.

The raid uncovered bulk amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine at each of the targeted sites.

Angeles has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver for both methamphetamine and cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, and child endangering for permitting a child to remain in a dwelling where methamphetamine is stored.

Investigators note that the investigation remains active, and Angeles could face additional charges in other jurisdictions as evidence continues to be processed.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.