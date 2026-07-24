Warming temperatures and isolated storms heading into the weekend

We will see brief isolated to scattered showers and storms this Friday and Saturday afternoon as the monsoonal moisture exits our region. Overall, most residents will experience a dry and very warm next few days ahead.

Some elevated fire conditions will occur due to the increased dryness and elevated wind gusts from these isolated storms over the Eastern highlands. Mostly clear skies to start out Friday morning, with some minor storms pushing their way out of the Northeast zone of our region. We will have a break in this activity this afternoon before more cloud coverage returns those mountain showers and storms later on.

High pressure is bringing a wave of warm, dry conditions to the majority of Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. Expect high temperatures today to sit in the mid to upper 90s... and these numbers will persist or grow warmer in the following week (triple-digit highs forecasted in our 8-day track!). The strongest wind gusts will be toward the central mountains, where they'll be 25 to 35 mph as isolated storm chances pick up.

Saturday's forecast, looking much similar to today's forecast, will continue to see small pop-up showers in the mountains as that high pressure rides into the region this weekend. Breezy conditions will also pick up, with a potential to create dangerous fire hazard conditions and wind gusts around 35 mph. High temperatures will sit in the upper 90s with a strong UV index across most of the region, so plan to have sunscreen and create some fun summer outdoor memories.

Sunday sun will persist to wrap up the weekend, and temperatures will rise heading into the final week of July.

Heat Advisory issued July 23 at 10:45AM MDT until July 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 100 degrees expected across valley

locations within the advised areas.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake

Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, Southern

Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.