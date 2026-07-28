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David Roth Drops out of 2026 Senate Race

David Roth
KIFI
David Roth
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today at 7:49 PM
Published 7:59 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate, David Roth, announced that he will be withdrawing from this year's Senate Race.

In a statement released on July 28, Roth said the decision comes after careful consideration.

“I have concluded that I can make the greatest difference by focusing my time and energy on helping Democrats win up and down the ballot and in communities across Idaho," Roth wrote. “I have been proud to do that work as a volunteer, a candidate, a supporter of fellow Democrats, and Idaho’s Democratic National Committeeman.

He expressed gratitude for all the people who believed in his campaign — volunteers, donors, and voters. He hoped that they would stay involved in their local politics to "build a better future for the state."

He also reflected on being the first openly gay man to receive a federal nomination in the state of Idaho.

"I hope this campaign showed LGBTQ+ Idahoans, especially young people, that they belong in our politics, their voices matter, and no office should ever feel beyond their reach." Roth wrote.

Roth said in the announcement that he will work with his team to meet their remaining financial obligations and complete the formal withdrawal process.

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