Pilot killed in Utah plane crash was founder of ski company
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The pilot killed when his small plane crashed into a Utah neighborhood Wednesday was the founder of a company that made skis.
Ogden-based Goode Ski Technologies said in a post Thursday on its website that 64-year-old David Goode loved water skiing, snow skiing and flying his airplane.
A Roy police spokesman says nobody else was injured in the crash north of Salt Lake City.
The twin-engine Cessna clipped one home where nobody was home but avoided hitting other town homes.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating.
