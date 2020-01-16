Pilot killed in Utah plane crash was founder of ski company

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The pilot killed when his small plane crashed into a Utah neighborhood Wednesday was the founder of a company that made skis.

Ogden-based Goode Ski Technologies said in a post Thursday on its website that 64-year-old David Goode loved water skiing, snow skiing and flying his airplane.

A Roy police spokesman says nobody else was injured in the crash north of Salt Lake City.

The twin-engine Cessna clipped one home where nobody was home but avoided hitting other town homes.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating.