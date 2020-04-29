Study: Wasatch Front fault lines prone to large earthquakes

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A study shows that fault lines along the Wasatch Front in north-central Utah are much bigger than initially thought.

KUTV-TV reported the Utah Department of Natural Resources released new maps accompanied with a four-year study showing there is a significant risk in densely populated and developing areas near active fault lines.

The study provides a better picture of where the active faults are, but there is still not enough information to pinpoint specific locations.

Utah Geological Survey hazards geologist Emily Kleber says scientists can better understand where earthquakes have happened and could happen in the future.