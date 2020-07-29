Judge orders evaluation for Tinder killing suspect in Utah

Utah

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) - A judge ordered a psychological evaluation for a Utah man accused of strangling and stabbing a woman he met through the dating app Tinder.

Ethan Hunsaker, 24, pleaded not guilty in June in the May 24 death of Ashlyn Black, The Standard-Examiner reported Tuesday.

Judge David Connors approved a motion submitted July 20 by Hunsaker's attorney, Mark Arrington, requesting Hunsaker be examined while in custody at the Davis County Jail in Farmington, where he is being held without bail.

The court order was required to authorize in-person contact between Hunsaker and licensed clinicians inside the jail, which has allowed only limited contact between inmates and visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hunsaker is accused of killing Black, 25, in an unprovoked attack after the pair connected on the popular dating app.

They met at a bar before going to Hunsaker's apartment in Layton. He called 911 to report the attack early the next morning, saying he choked and stabbed Black as they cuddled, and asking police to shoot him, court records said.

Black was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hunsaker could face at least 15 years and up to life in prison if convicted.

