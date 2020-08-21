Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square Christmas concert canceled due to pandemic

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Tabernacle Choir announced it is canceling its annual Christmas concert featuring the Choir, the Orchestra at Temple Square and the Bells at Temple Square.

The cancelation is consistent with earlier direction provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to postpone large public gatherings in areas challenged by COVID-19.

Also canceled is the fall concert for the Orchestra at Temple Square and the November concert for the Bells at Temple Square.

“This is disappointing for all of us, but we have found a silver lining in these unique times by discovering innovative ways to share our vast repository of music with more people globally than ever before through the blessing of modern technology,” explained Choir President Ron Jarrett. “As such, we are exploring ways to continue the Choir’s annual traditions of TV specials and recordings next year even in the absence of a live Christmas concert in 2020.”

The Choir also announced that the remainder of the 2020 Choir audition cycle will be postponed until 2021. Applicants who were successful in phase 1 of the 2020 audition application process are receiving an email from the Choir informing them that the remaining three audition phases will be postponed until 2021.

Despite today’s announcements, Choir Music Director Mack Wilberg said the Choir organization ensembles are still fulfilling their musical mission. “More important now than ever is the need for experiences that elevate, uplift and bring people closer to the divine,” he said. “For over 150 years, both in good times and in bad, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square has endeavored to bring joy, peace and healing to its listeners through music. Together with the Orchestra and the Bells, and through the use of our archives and technology, we have been and will continue to be active in providing that musical uplift through this pandemic and beyond.”

Despite being unable to rehearse or perform since March 2020, the Choir organization continues to pursue its mission in the following ways: