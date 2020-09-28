Giant gourds break Utah state record at weigh-off in Lehi

Utah

LEHI, Utah (AP) - The Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers has recorded eight pumpkins in Utah this year weighing over 1,000 pounds, setting a state record.

The first-place pumpkin at the 16th Annual UGPG Thanksgiving Point Weigh-Off on Saturday weighed an incredible 1,825 pounds, KSTU-TV reported.

The hefty gourd was grown by local farmer Mohamed Sadiq. It was the largest pumpkin to be grown outside of a greenhouse, and the second largest pumpkin ever grown in the state, event organizers said.

The event was an official weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, an organization that has made giant pumpkin growing a cultivated hobby with standards that ensure fruit quality, competition fairness and education.

The group is hosting a second event at Hee Haw Farms in Pleasant Grove on Oct. 10.