Park City man’s body recovered after weekend avalanche

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Crews have recovered the body of a Park City man who died in an avalanche over the weekend.

Summit County Sheriff's deputies say 57-year-old Kurt Damschroder was buried in the avalanche Saturday in a backcountry area known as "Square Top," KUTV reported.

The victim was located and dug out by a friend, who was able to perform CPR and later made it down safely. His body could not be recovered until Sunday due to ongoing risk of more avalanches, but after completing mitigation efforts they reached him.

Authorities say he was a long-time resident of Park City and loved to spend his time outdoors.