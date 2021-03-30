Donovan Mitchell to speak at University of Utah commencement

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell will give the keynote address for the University of Utah’s 2021 commencement.

The university made the announcement Tuesday.

The university said in a statement Mitchell “is known as a team player and community builder who is passionate about education and social justice.”

Mitchell was awarded the offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award in January for his commitment to advancing social justice and educational access for students of color.

The university’s campus-wide commencement will take place virtually on May 6.

In-person college convocations will be held from May 5-8.