Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in Utah grocer’s parking lot

Utah

OGDEN, Utah (AP) - Authorities in northern Utah say a 41-year-old woman was shot and killed in a grocery store parking lot by an ex-boyfriend who later shot himself following an hours-long standoff with police.

The unnamed suspect in the violent confrontation in Ogden survived and was in critical condition Saturday night.

The names of the victim and suspect were not immediately released pending notification of family members.

Police say the suspect shot the woman in the parking lot at Smith's grocery store then fled the scene in a vehicle.

He was found nearby, armed with a semiautomatic handgun that he pointed at himself, and police said he refused to surrender. Surrounding houses were evacuated as police negotiated with the man for several hours before he shot himself, police said.