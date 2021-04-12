Survey shows effect of outsize of job loss on Utah women

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — New data shows nearly 16% of Utah women have withdrawn in some way from the workplace during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that figure represents thousands and thousands of women.

The survey found women commonly said they left jobs because their employer had to close or faced some type of financial hardship or because they had to care to care for children, the elderly or people with disabilities.

Susan Madsen with the Utah Women and Leadership Project at Utah State University says the new survey confirms women in Utah have been impacted by the pandemic and accompanying economic upheaval in life-changing ways.