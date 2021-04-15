Utah school district condemns video of torn down pride flag

Utah

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Students and school district officials in Utah are outraged after a high school student ripped down a pride flag to the cheers of other students during diversity week.

A rally was held the following day in response to show support for the LGBTQ community.

The Herald Journal reported about 75 parents and supporters gathered with rainbow flags outside Ridgeline High School in Millville as students were leaving for the day.

Video of the pride flag being torn down was widely shared on social media.

Cache County School District spokesperson Tim Smith said the video was filmed Tuesday.

The flag has since been rehung.