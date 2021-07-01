Utah leaders urge residents to forgo fireworks this July 4th
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and other local leaders are urging state residents to forgo using personal fireworks this summer as the state faces a historic drought.
Cox and more than 30 Utah city mayors and council members called on people to instead celebrate July Fourth at public celebrations sponsored by Utah communities.
Several Utah cities are banning people from setting off their own fireworks this year during the record drought, but many Republicans are against a statewide prohibition.
Salt Lake City issued a fireworks ban and open burning ban last week, which prohibits people from starting any fires outside.
Can’t wait to see how many fires are started in ID by idiots and their fireworks.Only hope to read that a few dozen fingers are blown off, a few dozen people are blinded, and a few dozen other items on the bodies of these idiots are blown off or severely destroyed.