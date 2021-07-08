Utah receives final portion of $615M federal school relief

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Schools in Utah have gained access to an additional $205 million in federal relief after the U.S. Education Department approved plans from several states detailing how the funding will be used to get students caught up on learning.

Utah is among the first cohort of states to have its spending plan accepted.

The funding is part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package.

The package was signed in March and included $123 billion for the nation’s school systems.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Utah plans to use the extra federal funding to cover the costs for boosting its summer school and after-class offerings.