Flash floods hit southern Utah town, causing major damage

Utah

CEDAR CITY (AP) — Flash floods have caused extensive damage in Cedar City and led the mayor to declare a state of emergency.

Fox13 news reports residents of the basement apartments of University West Apartments lost everything they own, after the flood waters reached several feet high.

Cheryl Beeston said her daughter and son-in-law were at work when the floods hit but they've lost everything they own.

Parts of the Southern Utah University campus, including the stadium were also damaged. Entire neighborhoods, business complexes and roads also were deluged.

People parked at a Wal-Mart had to wade through waist high water to reach their cars.