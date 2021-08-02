Heavy rains bring flash flooding, damage across Utah

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Several parts of Utah are cleaning up after heavy rains brought flooding, mudslides and hail on Sunday.

Streets turned into torrents of rainwater and flooded parts of cities ranging from Salt Lake City and Tooele to Cedar City and Enoch.

Cars were flooded and authorities warned people to get inside for their own safety.

Many homes were damaged or lost power.

An elderly woman in the town of Stockton was briefly trapped before being rescued by the fire department.

In southern Utah town, Cedar City got hit by flash floods for the second time in a week.

Interstate 15 was briefly closed nearby.