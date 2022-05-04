Late U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch to be honored at Utah Capitol

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Orrin G. Hatch is scheduled to lie in state at the Utah Capitol rotunda on Wednesday, a week and a half after passing away in Salt Lake City at 88 years old.

Family, friends, colleagues and members of the public are expected to come and pay their respects Wednesday afternoon. State officials are scheduled to lay wreaths honoring the late senator.

Hatch, who represented Utah in the Senate for more than four decades, ended his tenure as the Senate’s longest-serving Republican in 2019. He was known to constituents and colleagues as a steadfast conservative who opposed abortion and supported tax and spending cuts yet throughout his career repeatedly brokered compromises with Democrats on policies including protections for people with disabilities and health insurance for children.

Though other members of the U.S. Senate who have recently passed away have lain in state at the U.S. Capitol, including Sens. Harry Reid, D-Nev., and Bob Dole, R-Kan., Hatch’s foundation said they chose to honor him in Utah due to his connection to the state.