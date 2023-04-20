Dashcam video shows Utah trooper stopping wrong-way driver

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) - Utah Highway Patrol released dashcam video showing a trooper stopping a wrong-way driver on I-80 Tuesday, April 18.

The video shows the pickup truck pulling a U-Haul trailer heading in the wrong direction near milepost 100 in Tooele County.

The UHP Sergeant, whose name has not been released, saw the pickup approaching and activated his emergency lights.

The trooper purposely hit the pickup with the left side of his patrol car.

The officer and the driver of the pickup were taken to the hospital with non-life injuries.