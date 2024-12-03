Plane lands on I-15 in Utah, causes multi-vehicle crash

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — A student pilot and flight instructor were able to safely land their small plane on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 after it suffered from mechanical failure Monday night near Payson, Utah, according to KUTV.

But after the emergency landing, a pickup truck was unable to stop in time and struck four other vehicles, pushing them into the plane and causing multiple injuries, according to KUTV.

Four victims were taken to the hospital, with at least two of the victims suffering from severe injuries.

Utah Highway Patrol kept the lanes closed for roughly three hours while crews worked to clear the crash and tow the plane, according to KUTV.