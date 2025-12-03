Titanic artifacts come to Local News 8

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Mark Lach, Titanic explorer and the exhibition’s Creative Producer, visited live in studio to show us two of the Titanic's artifacts.

We also learned the tragic story about a family who were on their way to Idaho.

Mike has first-hand experience visiting the wreck site in a submersible and shares what you can expect at the exhibit.

You can find more information and tickets for the Salt Lake exhibition at their website: https://thetitanicexhibition.com/salt-lake-city/