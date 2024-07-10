Sale pending for former home of Chad Daybell

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The former home and property of Chad Daybell house has a pending sale according to the real estate agent's listing. The home is where Tammy Daybell died and the bodies of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow were found buried in the backyard. The property is currently owned by John Prior, Daybell’s attorney. The home was listed for sale on June 23, three weeks after Daybell was sentenced to death for the murders.

The 1960 home has four bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and is situated on a nearly four-acre lot. It was listed for $350,000. A representative from Real Estate Two70 said the home is being sold close to $100,000 below market value. If it wasn't stigmatized for the murders, it would be worth between $450,000 and $470,000, they said. In 2015, the home sold for $155,000.

While it is not necessary in Idaho to disclose prior history of a property, the listing description does advise, "There is a very tragic situation with this home. Please have your realtor investigate for you."

At this time, It's unknown who is offering to buy the home.