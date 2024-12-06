Lori Vallow-Daybell allowed to represent herself in Arizona trials

PHOENIX (KIFI) - An Arizona Judge says Lori Vallow-Daybell can represent herself during her upcoming trials.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, Lori-Vallow was ruled competent to stand trial by doctors in a Rule 11 hearing.

Vallow-Daybell is facing two conspiracy cases in Arizona. The judge decided to have separate trials for each case.

Her trial date for the Charles Vallow murder conspiracy case is set for March 31, 2025. The next trial will be for the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux.

On Friday, A Maricopa County Superior Court judge asked Vallow-Daybell a series of questions about representing herself. She told the judge she understood she would be held to the same standard as an attorney.

She told the judge that she's studied law in both Arizona and Idaho for the past five years she has been incarcerated.

Her public defenders will stay on as advisory council and the judge said she can always request to have the attorneys represent her again, but she wouldn't be able to switch back to representing herself.

Vallow-Daybell was extradited to Arizona from Idaho in November 2023. She was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in Idaho for the deaths of her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. She was also convicted for her role in the death of Tammy Daybell, her current husband Chad Daybell's first wife.

Chad Daybell was also convicted and sentenced to death in the same case.