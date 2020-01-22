Jackson resort contributes to Australian relief effort

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Jackson Hole Mountain Resort announced Wednesday it will make a $10,000 donation to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital to help care for animals injured or threatened by Australian wildfires.

"Australians have been coming to Jackson for years and we have a close connection with this key destination visitor; we deeply empathize with what the country is going through as these destructive fires impact people and wildlife," said JHMR Vice President of Brand Tyler LaMotte.

The resort plans an Australian Day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday as a Bushfire fundraiser.

The resort said a Go Fund Me account has been established to help the koalas and other wildlife. Recognizing the resort's own links to its surrounding ecosystem and wildlife, LaMotte invited its local, regional, destination and international friends to donate as well.